Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vinod Rai says he would have extended tenure of Anil Kumble as head coach, but left with no choice

By
Anil Kumble was the best coach: Vinod Rai

Bengaluru, October 24: Vinod Rai, whose tenure as the head of Committee of Administrators (CoA) ended with Sourav Ganguly taking over the BCCI president, said he would have liked to extend the stint of Anil Kumble as the head coach had his contract contained an extension clause.

Kumble stepped down from the post of India's head coach after the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 following differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

"Anil Kumble was the best coach available. If his contract had an extension clause, I would have extended it. I have too much respect and regard for Kumble. But since there was no extension clause and since I wasn't equipped to decide, we fell back on CAC. We inherited the CAC, not created it," Rai was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"I had a long chat with Sachin then and Sourav now. I met Sachin in Birmingham during the Champions Trophythey were meeting Kumble and Viratand I told Sachin I had a long chat with Virat (when he was in Mumbai and I was in Hyderabad) on the telephone. I barely knew Virat then.

"I told Sachin, I felt he was not willing to accept that Kumble continues. So you people have a word with him. Coming from people of your stature, you may be able to persuade him'. I know Sachin and Sourav spoke to him. Sourav told me recently that they had a long chat with him. If they couldn't persuade him how could I?

"Look, if there is a difference in the dressing room between captain and coach, who is more dispensable? Obviously, the coach. That's where we got caught. Dirty linen got washed in public. Ramachandra Guha resigned (as CoA member). The same thing arose with the issue of Mithali Raj and Ramesh Powar.

"Dissonance in the dressing room and we had to fall back on CAC again. There was so much controversy. Who could have handled it better? If this had happened today, Sourav would have thrust Kumble down Virat's throat. But it could have created more tensions. I respected Kumble because he walked out," said Rai.

More VINOD RAI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIL 1 - 1 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue