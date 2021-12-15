Virat Kohli: 'Absolutely no rift between me and Rohit Sharma'

Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series.

There were reports that alleged a rift between Kohli and Rohit but the India Test skipper said there was no strain between him and Rohit.

"There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma. I have clarified multiple times in the last 2.5 years and now I am tired of clarifying things.

“I can guarantee you that my communication will never be to take my team down till I am playing cricket. It is my commitment towards Indian cricket," said Kohli in the virtual press conference ahead of team’s departure to South Africa.

Kohli said his responsibility is to push Team India in the right direction and both white ball skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will have his full support.

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction, along with Rahul Bhai and Rohit, both of them will have my full support moving forward," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Rohit will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Kohli will lead India in the South Africa Test series from December 26.

Kohli to play ODIs against SA

Kohli also said, contrary to reports, he will be available for ODIs against South Africa next month.

“I was always available. I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question, honestly.

“This question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources, because as far as I'm concerned, I was always available,’’ said Kohli in his pre-departure press meet.

“I have not had any communication with the BCCI saying I want to rest, so there were a few things that came out in the past as well that it was said I was attending some events or something that was absolutely not true either.

"All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they're absolutely not credible. As I said, I am available for selection for the ODIs in South Africa and I'm always keen to play,” said Kohli.