Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers' favourite holiday destinations; Want to try them for Diwali?

By
Indian cricketers favourite holiday getaways

Bengaluru, October 26: Virat Kohli recently shared a throwback picture with his wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account that sent the fans of 'Virushka' into a frenzy. The picture shot in an unidentified location received millions of likes and comments from their followers.

Kohli will not be playing in the T20Is against Bangladesh as part of the workload management and most likely the couple will be on vacation. Here MyKhel takes a look at favourite holiday destinations of some of the Indian cricketers. Want to try out them on this Diwali holidays?

The First Couple of Indian cricket - Kohli and Anushka - loves vibrant places to unwind. They often pay a visit to places like Barcelona and moves around Sagrada Familia Church and upmarket continental restaurants. Kohli and Anushka also drop into places like Switzerland, Finland.

The Indian vice-captain in limited-over formats, who recently made his debut as a Test opener and found considerable success, and his wife Ritika Sajdeh too love the vibes of countries like USA and European nations like Italy. Rohit often drops into watch baseball, NFL and NBA games in the US with family. And now their destinations' list might get some new names after the birth of the couple's first child.

The legendary Indian batsman is an avid fan of beaches. He often pays a visit to Goa along with his family - wife Anjali, son Arjun and daughter Sara - and friends. England too is a favoured spot of the batting maestro. He is a regular visitor to All England Tennis Club to watch Wimbledon, especially matches of Roger Federer.

The former Indian captain, who is on a sabbatical from international cricket since the ICC World Cup in July, often moves around the beaches of Sri Lanka with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. USA is also a preferred destination for Dhonis and recently he was on a golfing trip to the States.

Like his one-time opening partner in ODIs, Tendulkar, Ganguly too is a fan of beaches. The former Indian captain, who was recently elected as the 39th president of BCCI, loves to let his hair down in the clean beaches of Puri, Odisha, not far away from his native Kolkata. Ganguly also loves to visit the Caribbean islands for the vibrancy of the place the vast variety of their cuisine. Don't be surprised to see Dada strolling in the streets of Barbados if you are on a trip to the West Indies.

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
