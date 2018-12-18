Virat Kohli defends decision to omit spinner at Perth

1. Virat Kohli

"As a team I think we played well in patches which we can hold onto (the next Test at Melbourne). Australia played much better than us with the bat and 330 on that pitch we felt was a bit too much. They deserved to win. We had the belief we could do it, but they were more relentless and put us in trouble. Our bowlers are outstanding as a pack, and to see them dominate was really good to see and something we want to build on. They are relentless even if they aren't getting wickets which is a great quality. When we looked at the pitch we didn't think about Jadeja but I thought Nathan bowled really well. We never thought we wanted to consider a spinner, thought four fast bowlers would be enough. When you don't win you don't really rank your performances so it's irrelevant because we didn't get the result we wanted. I'm just focused on the next Test. The catch to dismiss me...was a decision made on the field and it stays there. Nothing more to it."

2. Nathan Lyon, Man of the match

"It's amazing to play a role in a victory, haven't had one in a while. Thanks to everyone. Can't wait to sing the song. It's fair to say we've been in a drought, so good to break. It was special to wrap the tail up quickly. My role probably changed a bit, attacking in Adelaide to a defending on here. But luckily they ran down to the wicket to create a few footholes. When you come up against the best players, to compete against Virat and take his wicket was pretty special. Big thanks to my brother, I'm not a very good batter so just trying to play my role."

3. Tim Paine

"It's probably more a relief at the moment, first Test win has taken a while. Really proud of the players and staff. Good to get a little bit of reward and it was as difficult Test, both have been tough Tests. Two really competitive sides with good fast bowling attack. The pitch was flying through. It seemed like the roller had a real effect on it. Day one was a bit of a funny one, we crossed our fingers. Marcus and Aaron, to get us none for 100 was brilliant and probably the difference in the end. Uzzie has been batting well for a long time, bowling really well to all of us. He's in a really good space. It's great to have Gaz, every team wants a spinner like Nathan Lyon. He loves bowling to the best players in the world."

4. Mitchell Starc

"It's been a lot of hard work. We said the tables would turn. Seeing some of the kids here this afternoon, hopefully we've put on a great show. This week shows the fight of this team and make people proud."