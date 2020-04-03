Virat Kohli reveals he enjoys batting with MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers

Kohli may have been involved in many partnerships in his career with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle to name a few, but the RCB captain claims he has enjoyed batting the most with two of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

"I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India together and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don't even talk while we are batting," Kohli told Kevin Pietersen in a Instagram Live session.

Kohli also spoke about the Indian cricket team being one of the best fielding sides in the world.

"I was lucky to be in the centre of transition. I got to see what we were lacking and what the world was doing and we needed to catch up. So I was lucky to play with players who were on same page," Kohli said.

The pair also went down memory lane to talk about their days playing together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009 and 2010. Just moments before the Insta live session, Pietersen had shared a picture of Kohli's younger days and asked him about the photo.

The 31-year-old laughed and said: "I don't recognise him anymore. We did have a lot of fun then. 2009 and 2010 you (Pietersen) were with us and we really hit off from day 1. And we had a gun team with Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis."

