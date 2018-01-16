Virat Kohli fined 25% of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bengaluru, January 16: Indian captain Virat Kohli received one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the code of conduct during third day's play of second Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

Monday's incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa's second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

After the day's play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad - the ICC match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.