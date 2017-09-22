Virat Kohli heaps praise on Kuldeep, Chahal

Kolkata, September 22: Virat Kohli said the success of two wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has kept the competition going for slots in the Indian team and augurs well in the run up to the World Cup in 2019.

"They are outstanding, they are two young guys bowling with a lot of heart, getting us those breakthroughs against a top quality side... I think it speaks volume about their character," said Kohli.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep got a hat-trick and finished with figures of 3/54.

Leg-spinner Chahal returned figures of 2/34. "We know they will do us good service, in the future games as well. That keeps the competition going among the 20-25 players that we have.

"Looking at the World Cup in a couple of years time, that really augurs well for us, how the team is shaping up. It's a good balance of bowling and batting," said Kohli.

Kohli was ecstatic about the options in the allrounder slots.

"We have not only Hardik (Pandya) as an all-rounder, now we have a couple of spinning all-rounders as well in (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar (Patel). So we have lot of options, plus we have all our bases covered at the moment," he said.