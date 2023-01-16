Virat Kohli introduces unsung heroes of Indian cricket and credits them for his success

Kohli scored a fantastic hundred against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15) at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.

It was the 46th ODI century for the former Indian captain, and his third in the last four ODI innings. The batter finished the series with the most runs and was awarded the Player of the Series.

Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Interview:

And after the match, Kohli was talking along with Shubman Gill for the BCCI media, and talked about some unsung heroes who also play a part in the success of the players.

During the post-match chat, Kohli and Shubman Gill introduced team India's throwdown specialists, who help the cricketers prepare before the matches.

Virat credited the Throwdown Specialists:

Virat Kohli introduced the three throwdown specialists of India- Raghu, Nuwan and Daya, and credited the trio for their role in helping Indian batters to prepare for the game.

"This is Raghu, Daya, Nuwan - they challenge us every day with 145 kmph, 150 kmph, practice sessions are so intense, make us ready for the match, they had played a big role in my success, so everyone should remember their faces & names so thank you guys," Kohli said.

He also added that intense practice with the throwdown specialists has helped his career big time and those support staffs deserve a lot of credit.

Shubman Gill praises Throwdown Specialists:

Shubman Gill also credited the support staff for their 'unbelievable contribution' and said the trio have picked up around 1200 to 1500 wickets combined during the practice sessions.

"They help us prepare in any conditions we want to play and specific conditions we want to prepare before the match. These are the guys who give us the confidence to play at this level," Shubman said.

Gill and Kohli stitched a 131-run partnership in the match and the former also got his 2nd ODI hundred with some flawless batting on display. India amassed a massive 390 runs on the board courtesy of the duo, and then bowled Sri Lanka out for mere 73 runs to register a 317-run victory in the match.