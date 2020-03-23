Virat Kohli is world's best batsman now, says Shivnarine Chanderpaul

"Obviously, it's Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing. He is working hard on his fitness; he works on his skills. You see him putting in the hard work, and he is one of those guys who always wants to do well. He's proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It's not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing," Chanderpaul was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

West Indies are the current world champions in T20I cricket and they will take to the field this October when the ICC T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia. Chanderpaul remained optimistic about the Caribbeans' chances in the mega event.

"Well, West Indies have always had players for the shorter format. Yet again, it all depends on how well you perform on that day because, in the T20 format, anybody could win on that day. We always have a lot of match-winners, that's the good thing about us.

"With the power hitters, good bowlers they play a major part in the shorter format. So, we still have one of the best T20 squads around. But we still have to go out and play well to win matches. Don't take anyone lightly, play as hard as we can, and we will win," Chanderpaul said.