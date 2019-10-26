Virat Kohli launches Super V, animated super hero series based on him

The series will premier on November 5 on Star Plus, Star Sports, Disney, Marvel HQ and Hotstar on 3.30 pm, coincides with Kohli's birthday.

At the press launch of the show, Kohli walked down memory lane as he read out an inspiring letter that he had written to his 15-year old self. Wishing his teenage self, Kohli advised him on the importance of pursuing his passion for the game and to follow his heart.

The Indian captain also speaks about managing matters of the 'heart' while maintaining important and trustworthy friendships. He promises a great future if he keeps his eye on the ball and emphasizes that he needs to retain all the values he has been taught and appreciates the love and support of his parents.

Speaking at the launch Kohli said, "It is essential to have a complete upbringing with a good balance of academics and sports. As a teenager, inculcating values such as discipline, leadership and integrity, prove to be stepping stones in developing an individual's overall personality. Everyone would like a chance to go back in time to probably redo or correct a few things.

"On that note, I had the opportunity to connect with Super 'V' and give him a little clarity in thought. In today's world, children are always looking up to superheroes for inspiration, and I believe Super 'V' aims to send out the right message to young viewers. I am ecstatic to be a part of this concept and to be associated with Star."

The show explores a young Virat's relationship with his parents and with the world around him comprising his sister, his friends and his teachers. It narrates the adventurous coming-of-age story of a 15-year-old Super 'V' and the various dimensions of adolescence as the character, who, struggles to create an identity for himself - between his own aspirations, parental expectations and his desire to protect his loved ones.

Super V is a fun loving yet temperamental teenager who takes the viewer through his adventurous journey while exploring the relationship he shares with his family and friends. The action-adventure series also sees Virat battle some of the biggest villains.