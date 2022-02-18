Virat Kohli may be rested for Sri Lanka T20Is, Bumrah, Jadeja may return; Rohit may be Test captain against SL

Kohli has been going through a lean patch since scoring a hundred against Bangladesh in 2019 and since then has not touched the century-mark in international cricket.

But Kohli could return for the Test series that succeeds the T20Is and could his play his 100th Test in Mohali, the first Test of the series, stated a report in Cricbuzz.

Jadeja is recuperating from an injury that he suffered December last year, and made him sat out of the entire tour to South Africa and in the home white ball series against the West Indies.

Bumrah was part of the India squad that toured South Africa and played all the three Tests and ODIs. But he was given rest for the ODIs and T20Is against West Indies at home.

India will play T20Is against Sri Lanka on February 24, 26 and 27 at Lucknow and Dharamsala.

Rohit, the Test captain?

India are likely to announce the squad for the Sri Lanka series by this weekend. It will be interesting to see who will be named as captain of the side.

Kohli had stepped down from Test captaincy after the series defeat against South Africa and the selectors are expected to name Rohit as the new Test captain.

Rohit has already been named as captain in ODIs and T20Is for India last year after Kohli moved away from the leadership roles in those formats. So, in all likelihood the selectors might opt for Rohit as all-format captain.

But if they feel the job will put a lot of pressure on Rohit then they have the option of selecting KL Rahul as captain, who was Kohli’s deputy in South Africa.

The Bengaluru cricketer had also captained India in the second Test at Johannesburg when Kohli sat out of the match with a stiff back.