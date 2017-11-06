India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli's childhood coach advises him not to think about defeat in Rajkot

New Delhi, Nov 6: Rajkumar Sharma was sure that he would receive the call from his best student for at least once on Sunday (November 5) and it did happen.

The experienced coach's affection and guidance shaped up Virat Kohli’s cricketing career, in spite of his father’s death and social obstacles, received a call from the Indian skipper and bestowed him with loads of blessings. Kohli turned 29 on Sunday.

Sharma, when contacted on Sunday late evening, said, “I had planned to call him in the night to send him a birthday wish. But he called me already and we had talked for a couple of minutes. I told him not to think about the defeat at Rajkot against New Zealand. Rather, I praised his batting and asked him to continue in the same manner.”

Sharma, the Dronacharya Awardee coach, added further, “Another important thing is that I know it from his childhood days. Kohli never succumbs to any mental pressure. I know that even after being named the skipper in all three formats of the game, he is not facing any kind of psychological pressure. He's passionate towards cricket since his childhood and carries the same passion till date. He will say goodbye to the game the moment he realizes that he is losing passion for it (a statement the Delhi-lad has reiterated in almost every interviews on his future plans).”

Incidentally, Kohli's elder brother also had a similar notion. Vikash Kohli looks after the hotel business of his brother in New Delhi.

Speaking over phone from New Delhi Vikash said, “Whenever I get time, I go to watch Virat’s batting. I watched him in the first T20I against New Zealand at Feroze Shah Kotla and I still get nervous whenever Virat walks in to bat.”

Vikash also informed his brother could not attend the function of his birthday, celebrated at their home. According to Vikash, Virat watched his birthday celebration at home through video chat.