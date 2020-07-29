Virat Kohli recalls donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves to help out MS Dhoni

And now his successor Kohli opened up about how tough it was at times for Dhoni to successfully shoulder both responsibilities.

Kohli and Dhoni’s on and off the field partnership has always been talked about and the former admits to have learnt a lot from his world cup-winning predecessor. Speaking to India teammate Mayank Agarwal on bcci.tv, the swashbuckling Indian skipper recalled an incident from way back in 2015. Kohli revealed that during an ODI match against Bangladesh, Dhoni had asked him to keep wickets for a couple of overs as he wanted to take a short break.

With Dhoni away, Kohli kept his captain’s request and went on to keep wickets for a few overs and also took care of the field placements during the game.

Kohli opened up about the incident and urged Agarwal to ask Dhoni about the incident whenever he gets the chance. Speaking about it the current India skipper said, “Kabhi Mahi bhai se pucho, how this happened (Sometime ask Mahi bhai how this happened). He said 'yaar, do-teen over just wickets (keep wickets for a couple of overs)’. I was keeping wickets and also adjusting the field!”

Kohli further added, “Then I understood he has a lot on his plate when he is on the field because he has to focus on every ball and also adjust the field.”

Kohli opened up more about the incident and revealed that he was scared of getting hit on the face when Umesh Yadav was bowling, adding that he did not wear a helmet while keeping wickets.

“The one problem was Umesh was bowling and he was bowling gas. I thought naak pe lag jaegy ball (what if I get hit on the face) and I wanted to wear a helmet but then I thought bohot beizati ho jaegy (would be very humiliating),” added the Indian skipper.

While Kohli took over the reigns of the Test team in 2014, he took over as captain in all three formats only in 2017, when Dhoni gave up limited-overs captaincy.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014, but is still a part of the limited overs team. His last appearance for the Indian team was in the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand. The former captain was expected to be back on the pitch for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his return.