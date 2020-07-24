Virat Kohli reveals how Sachin Tendulkar helped him turnaround his career after disastrous tour to England in 2014

But the travel to the top was not easy. Kohli had to endure failures and self-doubts on that journey to the mountain top and the Indian captain believes the turnaround was a disastrous tour to England in 2014.

India made a bright beginning to that tour drawing the first Test at Nottingham and then winning the second match at Lord's. But then lost three Tests in a row as England won the five-match series 3-1. Kohli's poor outings had a big role in India's slide as he managed scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in five Tests at 13.50 and then made 0, 40, 1 and 13 in ODIs to end the tour without even a fifty.

England pacer James Anderson had put Kohli in all sorts of trouble in that series, constantly troubling him outside the off-stump. Kohli while talking to teammate Mayank Agarwal on BCCI website admitted that 2014 tour was a milestone in his career as his turnaround as cricketer started from that trip.

"2014 is always going to be a milestone in my career. People often take good tours are milestones but for me that 2014 tour to England is THE milestone in my career," said Kohli.

Kohli was quick to acknowledge the role played by Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri in his transformation. "When I came back I spoke to Sachin paaji and did a few sessions with him in Mumbai. Ravi bhai too had called me and Shikhar to his room as he also wanted to have a word with him on something and we had practice session as well," said Kohli.

Kohli also said Team India can scale bigger heights in the days to come with deep self-awareness.

"The only aim is to realise how could the people can be and if the whole team can get together like that, you will be unbeatable with your work ethics and discipline off the field," said Kohli.

Kohli is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 which is expected to be played in UAE in September.