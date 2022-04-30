Virat Kohli strikes 50 after 14 IPL matches, finds form for RCB against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Kohli struck his 43rd fifty in the IPL against Gujarat Titans but it took him 45 balls to go past the mark at a strike rate slightly above 111.

But along with a rampant Rajat Patidar who also made a fifty at strike-rate well over 170, Kohli ensured that Royal Challengers Bangalore will not lose quick wickets after skipper Faf du Plessis departed for a zero.

Kohli and Patidar made a fine partnership to give the RCB a good platform a late assault and they will be eager to exploit it and reach a healthy total to challenge the high-flying GT, the current table topper with 14 points.

Prior to this match, Kohli had made 128 runs from 9 matches at an average of 16 and at a wobbly strike rate of 119.

The former RCB skipper also had to suffer the ignominy of getting dismissed for golden duck in two successive matches in IPL 2022.

So in that sense, this knock will boost Kohli’s confidence and will also help RCB heave a sigh of relief over his batting form.

Former players like Kevin Pietersen and former India head coach Ravi Shastri have opined that Kohli is “overcooked” and needs a break from the sport to regain his form and clarity of mind.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance.

“This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,” said Shastri while speaking on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel.

While some other experts like former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra advised Kohli to bat on and find form.

But right now, it seems that Kohli has taken a baby step towards regaining his form. Welcome back King Kohli.