Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: T20 Stats Comparison After Pakistan Captain Breaks Star India Batsman's Record

In the process, the Babar overtook Virat Kohli to become the second fastest batter to reach 8000 runs in T20s.

Babar took 218 innings to reach 8000 runs while Kohli required 243 innings to reach the mark. West Indian legend Chris Gayle is the fastest to the 8000-run landmark in 213 innings.

Babar explained the chase plan after the match. “The discussion was we can chase it down, we have done it before and that was the belief in the dressing room. The wicket always plays better under lights and it played better than what we expected. The discussions with Rizwan were to finish the match.

I always had the belief (during the run of low scores) and you need that as a sportsman. The team always supported me and kept backing me,” Babar said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Babar’s hundred has rekindled comparisons with Virat Kohli. Kohli had announced his return to the run making ways after a prolonged slump, with a 100 against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli and Babar belong to a different generation as far as T20 batting is concerned. Kohli had begun his career close to mid 2000s while Babar had started his journey in the first half of 2015s.

But the manner in which they compiled runs and dominated the opposition have often led to comparison between their style and stats.

Here is a quick look at Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam stats in T20s.

1 Overall T20 Stats Kohli T20 stats: M: 350, R: 10904, Avg: 40.23, SR: 132.86, 100: 6, 50: 80, HS: 122. Babar T20 Stats: M: 227, R: 8089, Avg: 44.69, SR: 128.29, 100: 7, 50; 67, HS: 122. 2 T20I stats Kohli T20I stats: M: 105, R: 3586, Avg: 51.22, SR: 138.08, 100: 1, 50: 32, HS: 122 Babar T20I Stats: M: 82, Runs: 2895, Avg: 43.86. SR: 129.93, 100: 2, 50: 26, HS: 122. 3 T20I Captaincy Record Kohli: M: 50, W: 30, L; 16, NR: 4, %: 64.58. Babar: M: 49, W: 30, L: 14, NR: 5, %: 68.18 4 Money shots of Kohli, Babar Kohli: Cover drive, swat flick, pull, punch through covers. Babar: Cover drive, front foot pull, square cut, punch through covers.