Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: T20 Stats Comparison After Pakistan Captain Breaks Star India Batsman's Record

1 Overall T20 Stats
Kohli T20 stats: M: 350, R: 10904, Avg: 40.23, SR: 132.86, 100: 6, 50: 80, HS: 122.
Babar T20 Stats: M: 227, R: 8089, Avg: 44.69, SR: 128.29, 100: 7, 50; 67, HS: 122.
2 T20I stats
Kohli T20I stats: M: 105, R: 3586, Avg: 51.22, SR: 138.08, 100: 1, 50: 32, HS: 122
Babar T20I Stats: M: 82, Runs: 2895, Avg: 43.86. SR: 129.93, 100: 2, 50: 26, HS: 122.
3 T20I Captaincy Record
Kohli: M: 50, W: 30, L; 16, NR: 4, %: 64.58.
Babar: M: 49, W: 30, L: 14, NR: 5, %: 68.18
4 Money shots of Kohli, Babar
Kohli: Cover drive, swat flick, pull, punch through covers.
Babar: Cover drive, front foot pull, square cut, punch through covers.