Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: IPL 2022 Runs, Stats -- Story of Struggle You Need To Know

So, it might be rather coincidental that both Kohli and Williamson have found the going tough in the IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively (See their IPL 2022 records below).

First, we will take Kohli’s story. Once the companion of big runs, the pool seemed to have dried up of late for Kohli.

The lean patch in the IPL is a continuation of his travails at the international level as well, where his last hundred came in December 2019 against Bangladesh in a Test match.

It is not that Kohli has not tried to get out of the rut, and in fact the Delhiite moved away from RCB captaincy to concentrate on batting without the burden of leading the side.

Then the RCB management has promoted him to opening slot for Kohli to exploit the fielding restrictions in the first 6 overs more effectively. But nothing has come to his aid so far.

In fact, IPL 2022 became the first season Kohli had to suffer the embarrassment of getting out for golden duck three times. Whenever, he found some semblance of touch to get a few runs, the strike-rate was woefully inadequate, at times below the 100-mark.

But fortunately for him, as a team RCB are doing alright in the IPL 2022 and currently they are perched on the 4th slot on the table with 14 points from 12 matches.

But Williamson has two-pronged battle points to negate. His own form has been in a shamble in IPL 2022 and to make it worse, the SRH have been pushed down to 6th on the points table with 10 points from 11 matches and need a quick turnaround to be in the mix for the race to the playoffs.

As skipper, Williamson will have to shoulder the responsibility of that slide and he will have to shepherd the team back on track before it is too late.

It is not an unfamiliar territory as SRH had stitched together a run of 5 wins on the trot in IPL 2022 before faltering. So, they need to toughen up and now is the time.

But for that they need some big, quick runs from the willow of Williamson, and it will not be a stretch of imagination to say that the fates of SRH and their captain is intertwined.

Let’s crunch some numbers then.

1. Virat Kohli overall IPL record

Matches: 219, Runs: 6499, Avg: 36.31, SR: 129.23, 100s: 5, 50s: 43.

2. Kane Williamson overall IPL record

Matches: 74, Runs: 2084, Avg: 36.56, SR: 126.84, 100s: 0, 50s: 18.

3. Virat Kohli Stats In IPL 2022

Matches: 12

Runs: 216

Avg: 19.63

SR: 111.34

50s: 1

4. Kane Willamson Stats in IPL 2022

Matches: 11

Runs: 199

Avg: 19.90

SR: 96.13

50s: 1

5. Virat Kohli runs list

41 vs PBKS

12 vs KKR

5 vs RR

48 vs MI

1 vs CSK

12 vs DC

0 vs LSG

0 vs SRH

9 vs RR

58 vs GT

30 vs CSK

0 vs SRH

5. Kane Williamson runs list

2 vs RR

16 vs LSG

32 vs CSK

57 vs GT

17 vs KKR

3 vs PBKS

16 vs RCB

5 vs GT

47 vs CSK

4 vs DC

0 vs RCB