Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: Head to Head, Batting, Captaincy Records in IPL, T20I, ODI, Test

Perhaps, this could be the last meeting between these two legends as IPL 2023 is well over a year ago. Dhoni is 41 and in all likelihood IPL 2022 could be his last season as a CSK player.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kohli is going through a lean patch and so many experts have been asking him to shun T20 format and concentrate on Test cricket and ODIs.

So, we cannot say with assurance that whether Kohli could turn out for RCB in IPL 2023, as he might just move away from the shortest format after IPL 2022 or perhaps after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this year in Australia.

Here MyKhel takes a look at the head to head record between Dhoni and Kohli in all formats including the IPL.

1 Kohli vs Dhoni in Tests Kohli: M: 102, Runs: 8043, Avg: 50, 100s: 27, Best: 254. Dhoni: M: 90, Runs: 4876, Avg: 38.09, 100s: 6, Best: 224 2 Kohli vs Dhoni in ODIs Kohli: M: 260, Runs: 13249, Avg: 58.1, 100s: 43, Best: 183. Dhoni: M: 350, Runs: 10773, Avg: 50.57, 100s: 10, Best: 183 3 Kohli vs Dhoni in T20Is Kohli: M: 97, Runs: 3296, Avg: 51.5, 100s: 0, Best: 94. Dhoni: M: 98, Runs: 1617, Avg: 37.60, 100s: 0, Best: 56 4 Kohli vs Dhoni in IPL Kohli: M: 217, Runs: 6469, Avg: 36.5, 100s: 5, Best: 113. Dhoni: M: 229, Runs: 4886, Avg: 39.4, 100s: 0, Best: 84 5 Kohli vs Dhoni, IPL captaincy Kohli: M: 140, Win: 64, Loss: 69, NR: 7, Percentage: 48.16 Dhoni: M: 205, Win: 122, Loss: 82, NR: 1, Percentage: 59.70.