Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Virat Kohli wants pacers to skip IPL 2019

By
India skipper Virat Kohli wants pacers to skip IPL 2019 in view of the ICC World Cup 2019
India skipper Virat Kohli wants pacers to skip IPL 2019 in view of the ICC World Cup 2019

Bengaluru, November 8: Skipper Virat Kohli has suggested that he wants the senior Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to skip the IPL 2019 to focus on the ICC World Cup 2019 to be held in England.

The IPL 2019 is scheduled to start in the first week of April and comes to an end in the third week of May - barely days ahead of the World Cup which has a May 30 beginning.

READ THIS IN KANNADA

As per a report in the Indian Express, Kohli made the suggestion in a recent meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which was also attended by head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and senior player Ajinkya Rahane. The meeting was also attended by CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji.

They suggested to the CoA that the BCCI should compensate the players who skip the IPL and play the league partially. Kohli suggested that the premier Indian cricketers, if they want, should be allowed to play only 8-10 matches in the IPL 2019 either in beginning or in the end as per their wish. However, the opinion of the IPL franchises is yet to be taken and there could be some different voices.

Even the cricket boards of England and Australia had unofficially informed some of the IPL teams that several of their frontline players would not be available for the entire for duration of the IPL 2019 in view of the World Cup. But so far the teams have not made any response and it is learnt that they are waiting for the IPL auction to be held in December - most likely in Jaipur.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue