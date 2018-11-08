Virat Kohli wants pacers to skip IPL 2019

The IPL 2019 is scheduled to start in the first week of April and comes to an end in the third week of May - barely days ahead of the World Cup which has a May 30 beginning.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Kohli made the suggestion in a recent meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which was also attended by head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and senior player Ajinkya Rahane. The meeting was also attended by CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji.

They suggested to the CoA that the BCCI should compensate the players who skip the IPL and play the league partially. Kohli suggested that the premier Indian cricketers, if they want, should be allowed to play only 8-10 matches in the IPL 2019 either in beginning or in the end as per their wish. However, the opinion of the IPL franchises is yet to be taken and there could be some different voices.

Even the cricket boards of England and Australia had unofficially informed some of the IPL teams that several of their frontline players would not be available for the entire for duration of the IPL 2019 in view of the World Cup. But so far the teams have not made any response and it is learnt that they are waiting for the IPL auction to be held in December - most likely in Jaipur.