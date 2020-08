Vitality T20 Blast 2020: Complete schedule, teams list, venues, India live telecast timing

A few matches will clash with IPL 2020, scheduled to begin at the UAE on September 19, but that will not take away any sheen from the Vitality Blast T20. Here's full schedule, teams, telecast timing etc.

1. Full schedule (All times in IST)

August 27

Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM.

Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.

Gloucestershire vs Steelbacks, The Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM.

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM.

Durham Cricket vs Lancashire Lightning, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, 11 PM.

Yorkshire Vikings vs Notts Outlaws, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.

August 28

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey 1st Central County Ground, Hove. 6.30 PM

Birmingham Bears vs Somerset Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.30 PM

August 29

Worcestershire Rapids vs Steelbacks, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester. 5.30 PM

Durham Cricket vs Notts Outlaws, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street. 6.30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM

Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 6.30 PM

Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 6.30 PM

August 30

Glamorgan vs Birmingham Bears, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, 6.30 PM

Steelbacks vs Somerset, County Ground, Northampton, 6.30 PM

Surrey vs Essex Eagles, The Kia Oval, London, 6.30 PM

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM

Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire Falcons, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 6.30 PM

August 31

Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM

Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 6.30 PM

Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6.30 PM

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham Cricket, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM

September 1

Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM

Kent Spitfires vs Surrey CCC, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 10.45 PM

Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears, The County Ground, Northampton, 11 PM.

Somerset CCC vs Glamorgan, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.

September 2

Derbyshire Falcons vs Durham Cricket, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.

Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws, TBC, 11 PM

Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM

Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.

September 3

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset CCC, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.30 PM

Middlesex vs Essex Eagles, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 10.45 PM

Steelbacks vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2020 Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.

Surrey CCC vs Hampshire, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM

September 4

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids, The Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM.

Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons, Aigburth, Liverpool, 6.30 PM

Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM.

Durham Cricket vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.

Somerset CCC vs Birmingham Bears, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.

September 5

Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, The Kia Oval, London, 6.30 PM

Surrey CCC vs Middlesex, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM.

September 10

Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM.

September 11

Essex Eagles vs Surrey CCC, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM

Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire, The County Ground, Northampton, 7 PM

Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM.

Birmingham Bears vs Glamorgan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.

Durham Cricket vs Derbyshire Falcons, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.

Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM.

Somerset CCC vs Worcestershire Rapids, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.

September 12

Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.

Middlesex vs Hampshire, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 6.30 PM

September 13

Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM

Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6.30 PM

Durham Cricket vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 6.30 PM

Glamorgan vs Steelbacks, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 6.30 PM

Somerset CCC vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 6.30 PM

September 14

Hampshire vs Kent Spitfires, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 6.30 PM

Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM

Middlesex vs Surrey CCC, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 5.45 PM

Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.

September 15

Gloucestershire vs Birmingham Bears, The Bristol County Ground, 11 PM

Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM

Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids, The County Ground, Northampton, 11 PM

September 16

Hampshire vs Essex Eagles, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 6.30 PM

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM

Glamorgan vs Somerset CCC, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11 PM

Surrey CCC vs Sussex Sharks, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM

Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham Cricket, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.

September 17

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM

Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11 PM

September 18

Hampshire vs Surrey CCC, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. 6.30 PM

Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM

Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM

Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws Vitality Blast 2020 The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 9.30 PM

Somerset CCC vs Steelbacks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 9.30 PM

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, 11 PM.

Lancashire Lightning vs Durham Cricket, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11 PM

September 20

Birmingham Bears vs Steelbacks, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 5.30 PM

Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 5.30 PM

Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 5.30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Somerset CCC, The Bristol County Ground, 5.30 PM

Hampshire vs Middlesex, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 5.30 PM

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 5.30 PM

Notts Outlaws vs Durham Cricket, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 5.30 PM

Surrey CCC vs Kent Spitfires, The Kia Oval, London, 5.30 PM

Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM.

October 1

11 PM: Quarter Final 1 (Venue not decided)

11 PM: Quarter Final 2 (Venue not decided)

11 PM: Quarter Final 3 (Venue not decided)

11 PM: Quarter Final 4 (Venue decided).

October 3

3.30 PM: Semifinal 1, Edgbaston, Birmingham

6.30 PM: Semifinal 2, Edgbaston, Birmingham

10.15 PM: Final, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2. Teams

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

3. Live telecast

All the matches will Live on Star Sports Networks.