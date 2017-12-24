Warner allays injury fears after Smith's freak blow in nets

Melbourne, December 24: David Warner dismissed concerns over Steve Smith's fitness heading into the Boxing Day Test after the in-form Australia captain was struck on the hand during training in Melbourne.

Preparing for the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG having already reclaimed the urn from England, Smith was forced to cut short his net session following a freak accident on Sunday (December 24).

Smith was hit on the right hand by a stray ball as Aussie opener and team-mate Cameron Bancroft's shot ricochet off the nets.

The 28-year-old was attended to by medical staff but while Smith returned to the nets, he later left, though vice-captain Warner allayed injury fears.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with him," Warner told reporters Christmas Eve. "He's fine.

"You've seen his reactions out in the middle every time something happens. He's a very fidgety character.

"He was just confused how it got there. I think we all were. I think it hit the top of the rail and flicked up."

Smith has led the way for Australia, who took an unassailable 3-0 series lead thanks to his double-century in Perth.

The star batman scored 239 as Australia routed England by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA.

In total, Smith has posted 426 Ashes runs in four innings at an average of 142 with two tons.

