Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Warner walks off during innings following alleged sledge

By
David Warner has created another controversy
David Warner has created another controversy

Sydney, October 27: David Warner was involved in another controversy when he walked off the field while batting after allegedly taking exception to sledging before returning to score a century for Randwick-Petersham on Saturday.

The Australia batsman, serving a 12-month ban from international and domestic cricket for his part in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, departed the middle with 35 runs to his name in the NSW Premier Cricket clash with Western Suburbs.

Jason Hughes, the brother of late Australia batsman Phillip Hughes, is reported to be the player who came out with remarks that Warner felt crossed the line.

Warner returned after a short time off the ground, the opener going on to complete a hundred at Pratten Park.

There was no comment from either side on the bizarre incident, which occurred on Warner's 32nd birthday.

Warner's hundred was his second of the NSW Premier Cricket season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WIN 124/5 (25.0 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue