Warner walks off during innings following alleged sledge

The Australia batsman, serving a 12-month ban from international and domestic cricket for his part in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, departed the middle with 35 runs to his name in the NSW Premier Cricket clash with Western Suburbs.

Jason Hughes, the brother of late Australia batsman Phillip Hughes, is reported to be the player who came out with remarks that Warner felt crossed the line.

Warner returned after a short time off the ground, the opener going on to complete a hundred at Pratten Park.

There was no comment from either side on the bizarre incident, which occurred on Warner's 32nd birthday.

Warner's hundred was his second of the NSW Premier Cricket season.