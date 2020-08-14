Watch! A 7-year-old girl vows fans with a perfect MS Dhoni 'Helicopter Shot'

"Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn't she super talented?" tweeted Chopra.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills.

"I see now helicopter shot being actually practiced. Along with collecting the ball very close to the stumps as keeper, this is another cricketing technique Dhoni has popularised as great options for budding cricketers," wrote Manjrekar.

Pari Sharma, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak district, aspires to represent the Indian women's cricket team.

Dhoni, who last played competitive cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup will lead CSK in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which will be played in UAE from September 19 after it was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

All the IPL teams are scheduled to leave for the UAE in the last week of August, where they will be placed in a quarantine for six to seven days.

Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, had undergone Covid 19 test in Ranchi on Wednesday and had returned negative. The Jharkhand man has reached Chennai to attend a training camp of Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the next five days.

The Super Kings will leave to UAE on August 21 or 22 and will enter another round of quarantine in the Emirates before resuming the practice there. Super Kings are the three-time champions in the IPL and finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019. They will be eyeing their fourth title in the desert when IPL is finally getting staged much beyond the schedule.