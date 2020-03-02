WATCH: Fans gather in big numbers as CSK skipper MS Dhoni attends first training session at Chepauk

Bengaluru, March 2: The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived - MS Dhoni's return to the 22-yard! As expected the Chennai Super Kings skipper received a heroes welcome when the Indian stalwart arrived in Chennai to begin preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni arrives to hero's welcome in Chennai

As the CSK skipper touched down in Chennai, three-times IPL champions, CSK, tweeted a video of the skipper, and the caption read, "Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen".

The CSK fans eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman when the team bus departed for the Chepauk Stadium.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, home of the Yellow brigade saw a huge gathering on Monday. The fans were excited to see Dhoni's arrival as the CSK fan army followed the bus to the stadium. Chennai fans have always been known for their love for the team and more so for the skipper.

With the IPL set to kick off at the end of this month, CSK supporters greeted the skipper with flags and chants. Chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni...." were heard as he entered the M A Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during the net session.

Dhoni's return to the pitch has been a hot topic for many months now. The last time Dhoni played competitive cricket and had donned the India jersey, was during the 2019 ODI World Cup. The veteran wicketkeeper has been on a break since July last year and has also been left out of the BCCI central contract

A few hundred fans gathered to watch the CSK players as they began practice for the forthcoming IPL. CSK's full camp will begin on March 19. After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style.

Following an eight-month sabbatical, former India skipper will be seen in action on the opening day of the 13th edition of the IPL, when Chennai travel to Mumbai, to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener. The Chennai Super Kings will play their first home game on 2nd April, when they host the Rajasthan Royals.

None of the foreign players have joined the camp. But the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Karna Sharma and Murali Vijay were seen practicing with Dhoni. Local players N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore were seen practicing as the fans gathered to get a glimpse of the players during the first training session of the season.