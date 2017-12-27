WATCH: Lyon takes another Ashes screamer

Melbourne, December 27: Another Ashes Test, another wonderful catch by Nathan Lyon.

The Australia off-spinner took a brilliant one-handed return catch to remove England opener Mark Stoneman (15) on day two of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

With England cruising in response to the hosts' 327 at the MCG, Lyon stuck out a right hand to dismiss Stoneman during the second session.

Lyon also took a memorable catch during the Adelaide Test, diving to his left to get Moeen Ali.

Source: OPTA