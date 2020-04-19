Watch: Warner and daughter Indi dance to popular Bollywood track

Bengaluru, April 19: Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner showcased how he is killing time during the forced break at home due to coronavirus outbreak.
While many cricketers and sports personalities have demontrated how they stay fit during the lockdown, on Saturday (April 18), Warner shared an adorable TikTok video in which he is seen dancing with his daughter to a popular Bollywood track 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.
The Australian batsman, who recently joined TikTok, shared a video where he is seen moving his body with daughter Indi, who is wearing an Indian dress to a popular track.
"Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone," Warner posted.
View this post on Instagram
Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me someone!!!!!! #statue
A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT
This was not the first cricketer to showcase the dancing skills with their kid, earlier in the week, Indian and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan also showcased his father-son bonding by posting a video of him dancing with his son Zoravar to a popular Bollywood song "Daddy Cool".
"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," Dhawan posted along with the video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! 😎 Love this little one ❤️
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 16, 2020 at 9:34am PDT
