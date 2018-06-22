We are looking to play some tough cricket in England: Virat Kohli

Despite losing the Test series 2-1, Virat Kohli's India had offered several uncomfortable moments to South Africa. And they won the subsequent ODI and T20I series in 5-1 and 2-1 margin.

"After what happened in South Africa, we are actually looking forward to some tough cricket," Kohli said during India's pre-departure press conference in New Delhi.

"When we were playing the Test series in South Africa and lost the first two matches, people thought we were outplayed. Then we won the third Test and won the two series after that. Then they realised how well we played.

"We are looking forward to going to other countries and playing well. We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket," Kohli said.

Personally, Kohli had a horrid time in England in 2014. He scored only 114 runs from five Tests and was all at sea against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Don’t tell stories about the days you played sports. Show it, when you #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/pxgeCIHbFr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 15, 2018

But Kohli is now a completely transformed batsman and since that England series has scored six double centuries including four in successive series. "People have forgotten the Champions Trophy was also played in England. I was asked what I would when I landed there, and I said I wanted to walk around the streets with a cup of coffee. My thinking is very different.

"If I think like how people are thinking on the outside, then it does not go well. Swing is a problem for every team, not just for Indians. If the team has momentum then you can do anything," he said.

Kohli said he is also excited to see how the two spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - bowl in the England conditions as they did well in South Africa.

"I am excited to see these guys bowl in conditions that may not assist them. That's what they did in South Africa and even the opposition would be looking forward to it," Kohli said.