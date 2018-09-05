We could have batted better: Rahul Dravid

"We could have batted better in both the innings. Obviously, batting did get difficult in the second innings as the wicket deteriorated quite a bit. At the moment our squad is such that we have five batsmen and a wicketkeeper, so we are slightly light in that area. If they get the start, the players should try and make it count going longer," Dravid told reporters on Wednesday (September 5).

"Unfortunately we did not get a hundred - a 90 from Ankit in the first innings, an 80 in the second from Mayank. But a good learning experience and having lost quite a few batsmen during the course obviously for good reasons going to the Indian team. But we are playing a team with quite a few Test players, some experienced players, so this a good learning experience," said Dravid.

Dravid said being patient was the key in getting runs on such pitches offering uneven bounce. "It was not an easy wicket to bat on. For them, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head and for us Ankit Bawne and Mayank Agarwal showed how to get runs. You have to just get patient, you have to get straight and ensure that you don't play across the line.

"The ball was turning but turning slow and you needed to be patient here. This is one of those wickets where you needed to rotate the strike once you get used to it. A few batsmen showed us but unfortunately for us not more than a couple of guys. But a good challenge for many of our players," he said.

Dravid, however, was satisfied with the bowlers' effort. "I think we bowled well especially Siraj who restricted them to 240 or so in the first innings. Exceptional effort. Like I said, the batting in the first innings could have been better and get 20-30 more runs as lead. We were in fact 127 for five but fought back well to get 270 odd. Perhaps, what we required was a few more runs in the lead considering the fact that we are going to bat last. It was that kind of wicket that was going to get progressively worse," said Dravid.

There was a special word of praise for Mohammed Siraj, who took eight wickets in Australia A's first innings. "What he is doing it is working for him. He is bowling in right areas and he is getting that extra zip and pace off the wicket. At a time like this, when one's confidence is up it's not a wise thing to tinker too much," said Dravid.