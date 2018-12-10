We deserved to win, says Virat Kohli

1. Virat Kohli

"It's important to stay calm. The odds were stacked up against them as soon as we got Pat Cummins out. I wouldn't say I was cool as ice but you try not to show it. It was just a matter of one mistake or one good ball. Super proud to have four bowlers and take 20 wickets to win this Test match. It's up to our batsmen to step up in this series. Pujara and Rahane stood up in this match. I thought we were the better team and deserved to win. I think when they bat together like that they are our most solid pair. I think it took a lot of grit and determination to put us past Australia. I think our middle order and lower order could've done better. These things are things to keep in mind for Perth. But if you had given me 1-0 up after the first game I would've taken that."

2. Cheteshwar Pujara (man of the match)

"I think playing here before has helped me a lot. I think what has helped me is the preparation. Ultimately winning the Test match credit to all the bowlers. The first innings lead of 15 gave us the belief batting in the second innings. I always back my ability and I've got enough experience. It means a lot (dad Arvind Pujara's support), he'll be a proud father. I'd like to thank him for all his support throughout my career."

3. Tim Paine

"It's pretty shattering. But India thoroughly deserved to win. We thought we could do it. But our batters couldn't bat for long enough with our tail to win. I thought Pujara was probably the difference between the two sides. We go to Perth with a belief we can still win this Test series. The Finger is fine."

4. Rishabh Pant (11 catches to equal world record)

"It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well. I'm very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone. I always enjoy troubling batsmen, I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers."