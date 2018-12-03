We have to bat as a unit against Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara

1. On India's batting

"It's always about batting as a unit. When you go out there you want to perform to best of your ability rather than thinking whether there is extra pressure or not," he said. "We have some goals as a batting unit...I don't think there is any pressure on the batting unit. Most of our batters are experienced enough. So we trust our preparation and ability."

2. On his personal preparations

"When you have faced some bowlers in the past, you know what are their strengths and weaknesses. So it will help me in this series," he said "But it will be a fresh start and I don't want to focus too much on what I have done in the past. I am confident but at the same time I would also like to respect the opposition."

3. On the team's goal

"We have been playing good cricket outside India now and this is a very good opportunity for the team to perform well," he said. "Being the number one Test team, we always look to win each and every series, and this is no different. We would like to perform well and start off well. We definitely want to win this series but will take one Test at a time."

4. On the role of Ashwin

"I always say he is a clever bowler, he reads the batsmen really well...I think he has made a lot of changes. I can't describe what it is...But he has made some adjustments which has helped him," Pujara said. "He also has played some county cricket, enough cricket in England, which is obviously overseas, different conditions, not much help for spinners. So when he plays in Australia, he knows what he has to do, he also has played a series in 2014-15, so he is very confident now and whatever adjustment he had to make, he has already done."

5. On IPL helping Indian fast bowlers

"Even when it comes to bench strength, if a couple of our fast bowlers are injured, they will have some back up. When it comes to fast bowling this is probably one of the best attacks we have in many years. "It could be the IPL which has helped produce good fast bowlers and is benefitting the Indian Test team at the moment."

6. On sledging

"I cannot comment on what Australia will do. As for sledging, I cannot say what happens when we start off playing the first Test. But one thing we are sure about is playing competitive cricket. When the Test starts, if it happens, it happens; we are not very focussed on it. We are focussed on playing good cricket and winning the series."