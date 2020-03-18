Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We need an aggressive captain like Virat Kohli, says Madan Lal

By
Former Indian pacer and Cricket Advisory Committee member Madan Lal backs Virat Kohli’s aggressive ways as skipper.
Former Indian pacer and Cricket Advisory Committee member Madan Lal backs Virat Kohli’s aggressive ways as skipper.

New Delhi, March 18: Former Indian pacer and the Cricket Advisory Committee member Madan Lal backed Virat Kohli's aggressive ways as skipper, saying he enjoyed Kohli's aggression and there was no reason for him to mellow down on the field.

Kohli's behaviour was questioned after he gave a send-off to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently in the second Test at Christchurch and he also responded aggressively to a question by a reporter, who asked about Kohli's on-field aggression.

"I don't understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down," Madan Lal told The Times of India.

"First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we've become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli's aggression; we need a captain like him."

He also backed Kohli to return to form after a poor series with the bat against New Zealand. "He was out of form. You can say it was a loss of confidence. That [tour of New Zealand] doesn't take anything away from him. He is still the world's best player. At times, technical flaws come in and you then try harder and harder but still you don't come out of it. It happens to the best of players," he said.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue