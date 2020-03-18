We need an aggressive captain like Virat Kohli, says Madan Lal

Kohli's behaviour was questioned after he gave a send-off to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently in the second Test at Christchurch and he also responded aggressively to a question by a reporter, who asked about Kohli's on-field aggression.

"I don't understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down," Madan Lal told The Times of India.

"First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we've become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli's aggression; we need a captain like him."

He also backed Kohli to return to form after a poor series with the bat against New Zealand. "He was out of form. You can say it was a loss of confidence. That [tour of New Zealand] doesn't take anything away from him. He is still the world's best player. At times, technical flaws come in and you then try harder and harder but still you don't come out of it. It happens to the best of players," he said.