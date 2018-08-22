We needed to prove a point and the team showed character: Ravi Shastri

Excerpts:



On winning the third Test after two back-to-back defeats: Was there a backlash home? We don't read. Yes, we were disappointed because we ran England close and we were blown away at Lord's. So, we needed to prove a point and all I asked the boys to give me some accountability. They were simply magnificent in all three departments of the game. As a head coach I cannot ask for more, the way they stood up and compete.

On his team's motivation: We just won a Test match and a series is to be played. As I said before, there is no negative bone in the body because they believe they can win anywhere in the world. The endeavour of this team is to become the best travelling team in the world. I think they are almost there. We know what we can do in India especially if you play in conditions that suit us then very few teams will have a sniff. But to go to Australia, SA and England and win Test matches there, that's the aim of this team and they have done that.

On where does this win rank: In the four years since I have been doing this job, in terms of clinical performance this has to be the best because in South Africa there was a nasty track in Johannesburg. But here if you look at all the three departments, they stood up - as batting, fielding, especially catching and bowling units it was perfect.

On living in the present: 1936-37-- I was not even born then and why are you reminding me of 36-37. One match at a time and we live in the present. Nottingham is over. We move on to Southampton and take a fresh guard.

On England asking India to bat first: I know where it came from. India were dismissed twice cheaply at Lord's. And they might have thought why not have a crack at India early, rattle them and bowl them out on Day 1 itself. But our boys showed a lot of character and withstood the test and came out with flying colours.

On whether this is India's best pace attack: By a mile. No team come even close. Bharat Arun has a massive role and he is in the coaching system for 20 years. He has done the yards.

On the turnaround after two defeats: Mental discipline. You will look ugly, you will have to leave a lot of balls. There are no short cuts. You have to grind the opposition down when they have someone like Broad and Anderson who have a 1000 wickets between them. When you play against them in their conditions there are no short cuts. It does not matter who you are as a batsmen, if you need a 100 then you need to bat for five hours. So, you challenge yourself to bat for those 5-6 hours not 1 or 2 hours.

On Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is different. When a Malinga came to the scene or someone like Mitchell Johnson - side arm, quick. And he can surprise you. People thought he is just a one-day bowler, we picked him for the tour of South Africa and surprised a lot of people by playing him. He is a quick learner but yes, he has surprised us also because he has not played much cricket. And that nearly 30 overs from someone who has not played much over the month and half...commendable.

On slip catching: If you are fast bowlers in your side then you will have to help them by taking catches. I thought we were brilliant. Rahul was outstanding and when someone catches like that it makes a huge difference. He has been a wicketkeeper from Under-19 level and he has a good pair of hands. Like batting and bowling, slip catching is all about confidence. You have to keep him there.

On the injury status of Ashwin: This break will be ideal for Ashwin. He bowled 20-25 overs and if the Test was staring in three days time then it would have been difficult for him.