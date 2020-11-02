We were prepared to take risks, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan

If calculations go in their favour, KKR can still enter the knockout stage. Morgan said the Kolkatans were ready to take risks this night.

"We were out there to play a free-flowing, aggressive game. That was the only way for us. So, having that aggressive mindset was important for us. We were prepared to take more risks when we batted," said Morgan during the post-match presentation.

Morgan said 191 was a par score here. "I thought 191 was a par score as every batsman who came back said the wicket was beautiful to bat on. The dew came in much earlier than expected, so no real advantage for them. Once Andre Russell back, he takes out conditions from the equation," he said.

The KKR captain lauded his bowlers for finding the correct length on the pitch.

"The hard length was the good length to bowl, and that is what we did. We kept it as simple as possible regardless of how Royals came at us. Shivam Mavi coming back was special, and Pat Cummins did well. Winning the game was all about taking wickets, especially early and we did just that," he said.

Morgan said the KKR have done everything they could have done and now it is up to the Lady Luck to do the rest.

"I don't think we could have done any more today. Whatever happens from here on is in the hands of cricketing gods. I do watch other cricket matches provided it doesn't come in the way of family time or golf," said Morgan, whose side ended the league phase with 14 points from as many games.