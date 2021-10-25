Cricket
Welcome back Ben Stokes! All-rounder added to England's Ashes squad

London, October 25: Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday (October 25) was added to the England men's Test squad for the Ashes tour of Australia.

Stokes, who has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on November 4.

The 30-year-old is ready to return to competitive cricket following his break from the game at the end of July to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes in an official release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he added.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, added: "Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series.

"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us and, in particular, Chris (Silverwood), Joe (Root) and the rest of the players," he added. The Ashes will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 13:53 [IST]
