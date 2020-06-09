Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Indies arrive in England for behind-closed-doors Test series

By Nicholas Mcgee
JasonHolder-Cropped

Manchester, June 9: West Indies have arrived in Manchester ahead of the planned behind-closed-doors Test series with England.

Cricket takes first step to return: West Indies players in England for Test tour

The Windies are scheduled to meet in England in three Tests, the first taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton beginning July 8 followed by two at Old Trafford as international cricket makes a tentative return from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul withdrew from the 25-man touring party, which landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder's men will remain in Manchester for training and quarantining before travelling to Southampton for the first Test.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue