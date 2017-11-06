West Indies call up 24-year-old Sunil Ambris for New Zealand Tests

Kingston, Nov 6: Talented batsman Sunil Ambris has been called up to the West Indies squad for the series against New Zealand later in November.

Kyle Hope’s lacklustre performances in Tests have been punished by the West Indies cricket board and have told him to concentrate on his performance in domestic cricket.

Sunil Ambris has been rewarded for his excellent domestic form with a call to the national team. The 15-member squad to face New Zealand for the Test series was announced on November 5th.

Sunil Amrbris, 24, has been selected to the West Indies team for his consistent performances for the West Indies A team, where he scored runs aplenty.

In the recently concluded Tests between West India A and Sri Lanka A, he notched up two hundreds and looked in sublime form.

It is reported that coach Graham West suggested he was ready for the national team, having shown his maturity as a batsman and promise better than the other batsmen in the team.

Sunil Ambris has played just a single one day international prior to this. He batted at 6 and managed to score 38 runs under tough circumstances in England, earlier this year.

Ambris is known to open the innings usually but is unlikely to open the innings with Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite doing well for Windies.

Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Brathwaitte, Powell, Blackwood are known as the biggies in the West Indian batting order. The inclusion of Ambris will further strengthen the squad.

Apart from the batsmen, the bowling department is almost the same crop. Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach will once again be the key for success in New Zealand seaming tracks.

West Indies team will fly in to Brisbane, for the training camp till November 21. They start the New Zealand tour with a tour game on November 25 with the New Zealand A team.

They will be playing 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals in New Zealand. The series will come to an end on January 3 with the penultimate T20 International.

West Indies Squad:

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice-captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.