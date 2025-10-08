West Indies Cricket Legends And Corporate Leaders Unite For Exclusive Golf Day In Delhi

'Why not keep going?' - Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire before scoring 1,000 goals

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently hosted a unique Golf Day event at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi. This gathering, powered by IGPL and organised by TCM Sports, featured cricket legends like Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson. Current players Shai Hope and Roston Chase also attended, creating a rare networking opportunity for cricket icons and global business leaders.

The event was part of CWI's strategy to enhance its global presence through sports and cultural engagement. It aimed to strengthen commercial partnerships while celebrating the rich heritage of Caribbean cricket. The occasion was attended by CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter, who joined guests for a day of camaraderie and collaboration.

Chris Dehring expressed the significance of the event, stating: "Cricket West Indies has always been one of the game’s great institutions - built on pride, heritage, and the unmatched spirit of our players and fans. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening that legacy by building deeper global connections and new opportunities for the sport. This Golf Day event in Delhi is an exciting step in that direction. We’re grateful to TCM Sports, our long-standing partners, for their continued belief in our vision and for helping us make initiatives like this possible."

The Golf Day was not just about sports; it symbolised CWI's growing influence beyond cricket fields. It merged cricketing excellence with strategic brand alliances, showcasing CWI's commitment to expanding its reach globally. The event highlighted how sports can bridge different cultures and create new avenues for engagement.

TCM Sports has played a crucial role in building platforms that connect sport with business over the years. Mr. Lokesh Sharma from TCM Sports remarked: "Our association with Cricket West Indies has been more than a commercial partnership. It’s about celebrating the colourful cricket that the Windies have played over the decades. We proudly stand alongside CWI in creating experiences that not only honour their legacy but also open exciting pathways for the future."

IGPL added a unique dimension to this initiative by linking golf with cricket. Mr. Uttam Mundy from IGPL noted: "We’re thrilled to bring the IGPL experience to the Caribbean with Cricket West Indies and TCM Sports. This event is more than a golf day - it’s about blending cultures, celebrating excellence, and promoting golf as a sport that unites people from all walks of life."

Cultural Celebration

The day concluded with an exclusive dinner featuring intimate conversations with cricket legends amidst Caribbean music and cuisine. Supported by Diageo, Kingfisher, and MakeMyTrip, this gathering reflected the convergence of sport, lifestyle, and business.

This Golf Day exemplified how CWI continues to build its legacy while exploring new opportunities globally. By connecting different sports and cultures, CWI aims to create lasting impacts both on and off the field.