West Indies spin bowling great Sonny Ramadhin dies aged 92

Ramadhin, who was born in Trinidad in 1929, claimed 158 wickets across 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961, including a match haul of 11-152 in just his second international outing as West Indies claimed their first red-ball win in England at Lord's in 1950.

West Indies secured victory in the third and fourth Tests to complete a spectacular first away series win over England as Ramadhin finished the tour with three five-wicket hauls and a 10-for, his 26 wickets coming at 23.23.

Partnering with left-arm spinner Alf Valentine, the pair registered 59 dismissals during that series and their heroics were immortalised in song by musician Lord Beginner, who referred to "those two little pals of mine, Ramadhin and Valentine" in his calypso tune.

The duo would go on to become an integral part of the 1950s West Indies side that included Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott, who were all subsequently knighted.

Ramadhin, whose best Test figures came against England at Edgbaston in 1957 when he took 7-49 in the first innings, was the last survivor of that West Indies team after the passing of Valentine in 2004 and Weekes in 2020.

Sad day - great innings grandad https://t.co/5Q04tNwagU — Kyle Hogg (@kylehogg22) February 27, 2022

The news of Ramadhin’s passing was announced on Sunday by Friarmere Cricket Club, the Pennine Cricket League club in Delph, Oldham, where he was president.

Ramadhin had settled in north-west England after his retirement from cricket, having spent time playing for first-class county Lancashire as well as playing as a professional in the local leagues.

His son-in-law Willie Hogg and grandson Kyle Hogg then extended the family connection with Lancashire.

Tributes are expected during England's tour of the Caribbean and the three-match Test series that starts in Antigua on March 8.