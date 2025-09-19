Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

Cricket What charges are Pakistan facing for 'Misconduct as Violation' in Asia Cup 2025 as ICC prepares for Action? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 8:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan has found themselves in hot water again. After a series of incredible drama, they continue to play in the Asia Cup 2025, but a series of action may soon be taken against them.

The ICC has formally accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of misconduct and multiple violations of tournament protocol during the Asia Cup 2025, focusing on incidents before Pakistan's group match versus the UAE.

The allegations against Pakistan centre on repeated breaches of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, unauthorized filming, and attempts to pressure officials during a high-profile row over match referee Andy Pycroft.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has referenced repeated PMOA violations and is contemplating disciplinary action, highlighting the board's commitment to tournament integrity and protocol enforcement. Action could range from official reprimands to fines or even more severe sanctions, with PCB expected to present their response and a detailed account of the incidents in question.

"The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the email," a tournament source told PTI.

What are the Charges against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan's Tantrum

Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the Asia Cup over the match referee Andy Pycroft. Due to their tantrum, the match against UAE started an hour later, as players were instructed not to leave the team hotel, as PCB was plotting its moves to remove Pycroft as match referee from the tournament. ICC co-operated with their demands but didn't like the way Pakistan escalated the trivial matter.

Filming of Andy Pycroft and PCB's Media Manager's Audacity

Andy Pycroft had a talk with the Pakistan captain and head coach before the UAE match, but PCB shared the visuals (without audio) of the meeting. They allowed their media manager Naeem Ghillani in the meeting, which is against ICC's PMOA regulations.

"PCB brought to the meeting their media manager and insisted that he be present during the conversation," the source added.

Naeem was denied entry by the ICC Anti-Corruption personnel, but Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the tournament if he was denied entry. After entering, Naeem filmed the meeting, which further violates the PMOA regulations. All of this happened without ICC's knowledge.

Spreading a Lie

ICC has further blasted the PCB for spreading lie on social media. It is understood that Pycroft only regretted the no-handshake incident in the India vs Pakistan match to resolve any miscommunication. Pakistan took the liberty of the muted video and labelled it as an apology video, which is a lie, and has irked the apex body of world cricket.