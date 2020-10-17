What is wrong with Sanju Samson? Rajasthan Royals batsman fails in 7th successive innings

Bengaluru, October 17: Infuriating. It is the one word that can describe Sanju Samson's batting in the IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals batsman had started his trip to UAE with two beautiful fifties that had the world crooning his name.
He was the toast of the IPL 2020 then. Pundits and laymen showered praise on him. But the strawberry days have faded since. In the 7 innings since his last fifty, Samson has made 9 (6), 25 (18), 26 (25), 5 (9), 0 (3), 4 (3), 8 (9), and it has hurt the Rajasthan Royals quite significantly.
The inconsistency has bruised him and the Royals. There is no doubt that Samson is a treat to watch on his day, but those days are getting few and far between in the IPL. The Royals' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (October 17) was a perfect case in point.
Samson came into the crease after the departure of Ben Stokes but Royals had made a good charge in the Power Play. But the introduction of Yuzvendra Chahal changed the complexion of the match.
Chahal floated a leg-break around Uthappa's legs and the slog sweep could not clear mid-wicket fence as Aaron Finch took a simple catch. Crossing over, Samson had just to keep taking singles for a while to keep the board ticking.
To his credit, Sanju had started the over from Chahal with a massive 94 metre six over mid-wicket and perhaps he was still in the hangover. Chahal once again bowled his trademark loopy leg-break far outside the off-stump and Samson could not resist the temptation.
Samson went for an almighty heave over long off but there was only elevation and distance. Chris Morris at long-off did not grass the chance as Samson walked back a disappointed man yet another time in the IPL 2020.
The innings has been Samson's IPL 2020 journey in a nutshell - promised much, gave nothing.
