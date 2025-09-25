Cricket What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:32 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shreyas Iyer has formally informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he will be taking a break from red-ball cricket due to ongoing stiffness and fatigue issues in his back, as per reports.

This development came after he quit the India A captaincy and withdrew from the second unofficial Test match against Australia A just hours before the game. Initially, Iyer cited "personal reasons" for his sudden withdrawal, but reports have since revealed more details about his conversation with the BCCI and the national selectors regarding his red-ball cricket future.

According to The Indian Express, Iyer told the selectors that the physical demands of red-ball cricket, which typically require a player to be on the field for up to 4-5 days, have become too much for his body to handle. Specifically, he expressed that he cannot remain on the field for more than four consecutive days due to stiffness in his back. Iyer highlighted a recent Ranji Trophy match he played last year, where he had to take frequent breaks between overs to manage his condition-but such breaks are not feasible in India A or Test cricket assignments.

"He has informed us that he will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it's good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won't be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Iyer was expected to be considered for the upcoming 2-match home Test series against the West Indies starting October 2, but his withdrawal from the India A duty and formal break request mean he will not be playing in the Test format for the foreseeable future.