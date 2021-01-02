When India fan surprised Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill paying Rs 6500 dinner bill!

Navaldeep Singh, a cricket fan, saw Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini in a restaurant where he was dining with his family. Instead of greeting them straightaway, Navaldeep waited in the joint till the cricketers finished their dinner, and cleared their table's bill - AUD 118 (roughly Rs 6500).

Navaldeep later took to Twitter to tell this anecdote. He said the cricketers were surprised to see that their bill was cleared and when came to know that Navaldeep had footed the bill, Rohit Sharma asked him to take the money from them. But he refused the request.

They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars. When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar. Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Indian players are currently in Australia for a four-match Test series. The Aussies had beaten India by 8 wickets in the first Test at Adelaide, which was a Pink Ball Test. However, India came back strongly with an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne earlier this week under skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who led from the front with a hundred.