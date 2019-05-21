World Cup flashbacks: When Kapil's Devils changed the course of cricket in India with the 1983 triumph

Eight teams took part in this edition and in place of East Africa (1975) Canada (1979), the 1983 edition saw Zimbabwe making their debut as winners of the ICC Trophy 1982.

Also in this World Cup, the number of matches in the group had increased compared to the previous two editions since each team played the other in the group twice. The number of venues had also increased to 15. The matches were of 60 overs and and as was the norm in those days, all games were day affairs.

The 1983 World Cup hwich began on June 9, however, started with some shocks as India humbled the West Indies in their first game while debutants Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 13 runs. Zimbabwe also had India in trouble before skipper Kapil Dev turned the table around at Tunbridge Wells on a day when the local TV media was on a lightning strike.

India made the semifinals for the first time in a World Cup and took on England. The other group saw the hosts making the semifinal along with Pakistan who narrowly beat New Zealand in the net run-rate. In the semifinal, India got rid of England to make their first-ever World Cup final while Pakistan failed to put it across the West Indies, dashing the hopes of an India-Pak World Cup final.

India defended 183

In the final on June 25, India were shot out for a paltry 183. Pakistan were bowled out for 184 in the semifinal against West Indies in the semifinal and were beaten comprehensively by eight wickets.

However, Kapil's Devils had some other thoughts on the day and they kept on taking wickets regularly. The captain himself ran backwards to take a magnificent catch of Viv Richards who on his day could murder any bowling.

Wicket-keeper Jeff Dujon and Malcolm Marshall made a final effort, but Mohinder Amarnath castled the former to end the West Indies' hopes of making a hat-trick. Kapil thus became the first Asian captain to lift the World Cup as the 43-run win changed the course of cricket in the country for ever.