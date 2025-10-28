Cricket When will T20 World Cup 2026 Start? Schedule, Venues, Teams By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 9:37 [IST]

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to return in 2026, two years after India lifted the title in West Indies in 2024.

The upcoming edition of T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February 6 to March 8, 2026. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, marking a significant cricket event in the region.

The final match is set to be held at a predetermined venue, but the venue will be confirmed at the final stages of the tournament.

Regarding the teams qualified for the 2026 edition, a total of 20 teams will compete. Thirteen teams have already secured their spots. Among them, the top seven teams from the 2024 competition (excluding hosts), three highest-ranked teams as per the T20I rankings on June 30, 2024, and all regional qualifier winners have confirmed their participation.

T20 World Cup 2026 Qualified Teams

Hosts: India, Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Performance (7 teams): Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies

ICC Rankings (3 Teams): Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan

Qualifiers:

Americas - Canada

Europe - Netherlands, Italy

Africa - Namibia, Zimbabwe

Asia-Pacific - Nepal, Oman, UAE

Though the 2024 T20 World Cup was hosted by the West Indies and USA with 20 teams in the summer, the upcoming edition will be distinct with its venue and timing in early 2026 in South Asia.

The 2026 tournament continues the ICC tradition of expanding global cricket exposure, especially with T20 being the format headed for Olympic debut at LA28. The list of qualified teams will complete soon after remaining qualifiers conclude their campaigns later in 2025.

T20 World Cup 2026 Venues

The venues are yet to be confirmed, but Colombo or Ahmedabad are likely to host the Final, depending on Pakistan's qualification, as they won't be playing any match in India.

T20 World Cup 2026 At a Glance

T20 World Cup 2026 Start Date: February 6, 2026

End Date: March 8, 2026 (Final)

Host Countries: India and Sri Lanka

Teams: 20