Cricket Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 20:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli's potential retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked widespread curiosity about his cricketing future, especially regarding which leagues he might join if he steps away from the IPL.

Understanding the dynamics surrounding Indian players' participation in overseas T20 leagues offers a clear picture of Kohli's realistic options beyond the IPL.

Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prohibits active Indian cricketers from playing in foreign franchise leagues. Any Indian player under contract with the national team or IPL is ineligible to participate in overseas T20 leagues. Players who sign up for these leagues lose eligibility to represent India or play in the IPL. Consequently, as long as Kohli remains active in Indian white-ball cricket or IPL, he cannot join these foreign tournaments.​

Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli immediately play after IPL Retirement?

Should Kohli officially retire from all Indian cricket, including the IPL, he would gain the freedom to sign with overseas franchises. Several leagues attract retired international stars for their competitive cricket and commercial appeal. The leading possibilities for Kohli include:

Big Bash League (BBL), Australia: BBL remains a high-profile tournament where Kohli could feature post-retirement, as many retired giants in global cricket have done.​ But he will have to wait till January 2027 for that.

The Hundred, England: This innovative league combines fast-paced cricket with a fresh format in England and often features renowned international stars. Kohli could potentially play county cricket in England as well, which is a traditional route for retired international cricketers to stay competitive.​ Given that Kohli currently lives in London, the Hundred will be a viable option for him.

SA20, South Africa: While currently no active Indian players participate here due to BCCI restrictions, retired players like Dinesh Karthik have joined, setting a precedent.​

Major League Cricket (MLC), USA: The emerging American T20 league is catching global attention by signing retired Indian cricketers and international stars. This league's appeal grows as it connects with a substantial Indian diaspora, making it lucrative and exciting for players like Kohli.​ If Kohli retires from IPL, he can play in the MLC in July next year.

ILT20, UAE: The ILT20 has become popular in recent times, and there will be no shortage of takers for the India star in the cash-rich league.

If Kohli opts for post-IPL franchise cricket abroad, he will join a select group of Indian players transitioning to foreign leagues after international retirement, such as Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and Yusuf Pathan.