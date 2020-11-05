Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why chasing has become easier in IPL 2020? Sachin Tendulkar has a reason!

By
In the second phase of the IPL in UAE teams are chasing with more confidence
In the second phase of the IPL in UAE teams are chasing with more confidence

Mumbai, November 5: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said with temperatures dropping in the UAE, it has become easier to chase in the IPL 2020 as the tournament enters its business end during which the dew factor has also come into play.

Tendulkar compared the first five weeks of the tournament to the one gone by, when more teams started chasing targets well in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"The tournament started six weeks ago. What the temperature was back then compared to what it is now, on an average it has dropped by six degrees," Tendulkar said on 100MB app.

"If you look at shadows, the positioning is such, sunset timing is different. All these things affect the pitch. The pitch temperature was earlier coming down only in the second innings.

"In the first half of the tournament, teams chasing at two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were not successful. But suddenly, in the last 7 or 8 days, teams chasing are consistently winning," he said.

The iconic batsman said due to early sunset, bowlers are getting some help off the pitch which didn't happen during the first phase. "Now, the sun is setting earlier, so there is some help for bowlers upfront. There is lateral movement off the deck. So, teams were able to play on the rise earlier, are not able to do so now."

The dew is a factor due to the cooler climate which effectively means little help for bowlers during late evening when teams are chasing targets. "In the second innings, the ball is getting wet and then not much happens off the surface. The balls will just skid through."

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Qualifier 1 November 5 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Delhi
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020 Qualifer1: MI v DC: Dream11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More