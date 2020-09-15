Why IPL is such a big hit

Each year, we see some riveting action with all the eight participating franchises competing in it, with a chance to win.

The unpredictbale nature of the tournament can be gauged from the fact that in the last 12 editions of the tournament, only one team -- Chennai Super Kings -- has managed to win back-to-back titles.

The unique blend of of both international players and up-and-coming talent in every squad means that picking a winner in the IPL betting can seem an almost impossible task.

Going by the previous years's trends, we can easily make out as to what exactly makes IPL a big hit.

Total experience

The IPL is by far and the most cash-rich T20 annual cricket tournament in cricket, with the best players in each team earning more than $1m - and, in some cases, more than double that - each year.

In many ways the competition has become synonymous with big spending, with the annual auction almost attracting as much fanfare as the tournament itself.

It follows, then, that finances play a big part in determining success and failure in the IPL.

One thing that sticks out immediately is that having the most expensive squad does not lead to IPL success. In fact, the team with the most expensive squad has never won the tournament.

That wayif you look at it, then defending champions, Mumbai Indians, who have assembled the most expensive squad in 2020 may not yet be able to defend the title.

Overall, their final squad for this year's tournament cost a total of $11,262,600. No other team has ever spent more than $11m on their playing staff.

That means we can put a line through the Delhi Capitals, who remain the only current IPL team to have never reached a final.

The Capitals' playing squad this year cost just $9,199,000, putting them at the bottom of the spending list.

Most expensive player

With the most expensive players in the competition taking up a healthy chunk of each team's budget, deciding who to splash the cash on is crucial.

Paying the right players the big bucks can make or break a franchise's season, and there is one clear theme that emerges when looking at past winners: the most expensive player for 11 of the 12 previous champions was from India.

The only side to win the competition with an overseas player on their biggest contract were Deccan Chargers in 2009, who paid Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds $1.35m - $475k more than their best-paid Indian star, bowler RP Singh.

Applying that yardstick to the 2020 tournament rules three more teams out of contention.

First ups, you have the Kolkata Knight Riders, who made Australian pacer Pat Cummins the most expensive overseas player in IPL history at December's auction, paying $2.2m to sign him.

KKR are even paying West Indies international, Sunil Narine, more than their highest-paid Indian player, captain Dinesh Karthik.

We can also say goodbye to the Rajasthan Royals, whose two most expensive players are England star Ben Stokes ($1.8m) and former Australia captain Steve Smith ($1.7m). Their best-paid Indian player is Sanju Samson, who cost $1.1m.

Finally, this would also exclude Sunrisers Hyderabad. Skipper David Warner - the Aussie opener - is worth $1.7m, which is $200k more than Indian star Manish Pandey.

International stars

The IPL is not just about spending big. It is often the sides who manage to build well-balanced squads with international quality that triumph.

That would rule out Kings XI Punjab, who also have just 13 internationals in their 2020 squad. It would also seem to work against the Rajasthan Royals (13), and the Knight Riders (9), both of whom have already fallen short in the most expensive player category.

Average age

Finding the right balance between experience and youth in an IPL squad is crucial. No team has won the IPL with an average age of more than 30, while just one team has triumphed with an average age of less than 25 - again, the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

That would rule out three-time winners Chennai Super Kings's chances.

Led by 39-year-old India legend MS Dhoni, Chennai have the oldest squad in the competition, with an average age of 30 years and 11 months.

This is also another reason to rule out the Delhi Capitals, who are at the opposite end of the spectrum with an average age of just under 25.

The only team to meet the criteria is Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have the fourth-most expensive squad, with captain Virat Kohli their best-paid player at $2.4m. Their roster contains 18 internationals, and has an average age of 29 years and two months.

Despite the ever-presence of India great Kohli, who has played for the team in all 12 seasons of the tournament, RCB are known as IPL underachievers.

Who fits profile

They have reached three finals - 2009, 2011 and 2016 - losing all of them, with big-names failing to fire.

They brought up the wooden spoon in 2019, but have made some smart signings this year including Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch, leg-spinner Adam Zampa, South African duo Chris Morris and Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana.

Add Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Parthiv Patel to the mix, and RCB have a squad full of serious quality.

After three futile attempts, this could be RCB's year.