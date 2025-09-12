Cricket Why is Bronco Test introduced to players in Asia Cup? India physio reveals Reason By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 16:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Bronco Test was introduced for Team India by strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux to provide a new benchmark for fitness assessment.

Le Roux explained that the Bronco Test is not new but has been used for years in different sports. The test serves two purposes: it acts as a training mechanism and also as a measurement tool for aerobic fitness.

Le Roux said, "The run we did today is the Bronco run. It's not a new run or a measurement. It has been around for years in different sporting codes and it's just something we introduced recently within the team environment. The idea is two-fold. One is we can use it as a training mechanism and the second one we can also use it as a measurement. So we get a good idea where the players are in terms of their aerobic fitness and if we're moving in the right direction."

He emphasised the practicality of the test for the India players to assess their fitness levels. All the India players passed the Test and Prasidh Krishna got excellent grades in it.

"It is a field test. We can do it at any, any place, any ground around the world. As we travel, we can always use it. It also allows the player to assess himself sometimes. So it's a very functional test that you can do any place," he added.

Le Roux pointed out the importance of this testing in adapting to the modern demands of cricket, especially with players playing many matches. His focus is on helping players prolong their careers, avoid injuries, and maintain peak physical condition.

The physio has previously worked wih the Indian team in the early part of the century, and then he was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the IPL.