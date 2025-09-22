IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Cricket Why is there no Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2025 Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 16:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage features four teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. So far, India leads the standings with a strong start, having won their first Super Four match against Pakistan convincingly by six wickets.

Bangladesh sits second after their thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the opening Super Four match. Sri Lanka and Pakistan have yet to win in this stage and need to perform strongly in upcoming matches to stay in contention for the final.

India's dominance is backed by top performances from players like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who have been instrumental in their successful chases. Bangladesh's victory has added competitive excitement to the group, making the race for the final spots tightly contested. The net run rate will likely play a pivotal role as teams vie for the two places in the final scheduled for September 28.

But on Monday (September 22), the tournament has taken a pause as there are no matches. Although the tournament has been closely stacked with matches in quick succession, Monday's no-action has caused interest among fans.

Why is there no Asia Cup 2025 match Today?

There is no Asia Cup match today, September 22, 2025, because it has been allotted as a rest day for all teams participating in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. This break allows teams to recover since the tournament has a tightly scheduled, intense phase where four teams face each other once to qualify for the final.

For instance, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play next on September 23, followed by India facing Bangladesh on September 24. Bangladesh will play Pakistan again on September 25, followed by India's match against Sri Lanka on September 26.

Then, another off-day will be taken on September 27, before the final on the subsequent day. The top two teams from Super 4 will advance to the final.