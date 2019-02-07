South Africa Vs Sri Lanka: Proteas call up Mulder for Lanka Test series

Mulder was named in the squad to face Australia last year, but the 20-year-old missed out on a debut.

He could get his chance against Sri Lanka in a series which gets under way in Durban next Wednesday after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Lungi Ngidi will not play any part in the series as the paceman continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Cricket South Africa national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time.

"His injury in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe last year came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.

"We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the four-day domestic series.

"For the same reason, we are not going to rush Lungi Ngidi back into international action until he has had the time to gain full match fitness.

"After the convincing victory against Pakistan, the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder."